The Braintree Police Department is doing its part to support local business during the coronavirus crisis by ordering takeout lunch and dinner from a different Braintree restaurant daily.
The “Law and Order … To Go” campaign was inspired by a similar one started by the Fairfield Police Department in Connecticut, according to Braintree Chief Mark W. Dubois.
“There are so many great restaurants in town, and we want to do our part to show them support during this difficult time,” Dubois said in a statement.
Dubois also encouraged Braintree residents to order takeout or delivery from local restaurants, and to share a picture of themselves with their takeout containers at #LawandOrderToGoBraintree.
“So, let’s show some support for our local businesses, while remembering to continue social distancing, and please, no group photos!” Dubois said.
He also reminded residents to tip delivery drivers and to order food online or over the phone to limit face-to-face interactions. And he recommended buying gift cards online.
