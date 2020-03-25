The Braintree Police Department is doing its part to support local business during the coronavirus crisis by ordering takeout lunch and dinner from a different Braintree restaurant daily.

The “Law and Order … To Go” campaign was inspired by a similar one started by the Fairfield Police Department in Connecticut, according to Braintree Chief Mark W. Dubois.

“There are so many great restaurants in town, and we want to do our part to show them support during this difficult time,” Dubois said in a statement.