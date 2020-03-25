A crane used for landscaping tipped over and knocked out power to some homes in Woburn Wednesday morning, officials said.

The crane tipped over on Boyd Road around 11:15 a.m., Woburn Fire Chief Stephen Adgate said. No one was injured or needed to be rescued, Adgate said.

Images of the scene shared on Twitter showed the large crane perched on its back wheels just feet away from a home and its fenced-in backyard.