Earlier trains left certain commuter rail stations Wednesday morning to help medical professionals, first responders, and those with essential travel needs get into Boston more easily.

The MBTA and Keolis Commuter Services, which operates the commuter rail, started a reduced service schedule for all commuter rail lines last week. Keolis announced in a statement Monday that earlier trains would run on the Fitchburg, Haverhill, Lowell, Newburyport, and Needham lines starting Wednesday.

“While ridership has been very low, these adjustments help accommodate our community’s needs in these unprecedented circumstances,” David Scorey, CEO and General Manager of Keolis, said in the statement. “By adding these options, we are providing public transit for those with essential travel needs and enabling as much social distancing as is possible on Commuter Rail."