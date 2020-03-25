Earlier trains left certain commuter rail stations Wednesday morning to help medical professionals, first responders, and those with essential travel needs get into Boston more easily.
The MBTA and Keolis Commuter Services, which operates the commuter rail, started a reduced service schedule for all commuter rail lines last week. Keolis announced in a statement Monday that earlier trains would run on the Fitchburg, Haverhill, Lowell, Newburyport, and Needham lines starting Wednesday.
“While ridership has been very low, these adjustments help accommodate our community’s needs in these unprecedented circumstances,” David Scorey, CEO and General Manager of Keolis, said in the statement. “By adding these options, we are providing public transit for those with essential travel needs and enabling as much social distancing as is possible on Commuter Rail."
Printed copies of the new schedules will be available at ticket stations at North Station, South Station, and Back Bay Station, according to the statement.
All coach cars will be open on commuter rail trains to allow for social distancing, and the cars will be disinfected every 24 hours, the statement said.
Here’s a list of earlier commuter rail trains that will run until further notice.
Fitchburg Line - An inbound train will leave Wachusett at 4:50 a.m. every weekday.
Haverhill Line - An inbound train will leave Reading at 5:50 a.m. every weekday.
Lowell Line - An inbound train will leave Lowell at 5:35 a.m. every weekday.
Needham Line - An inbound train will leave Needham Heights at 5:45 a.m. every weekday.
Newburyport Line - An inbound train will leave Newburyport at 5:35 a.m. every weekday.
Caroline Enos can be reached at caroline.enos@globe.com. Follow her on Twitter @CarolineEnos.