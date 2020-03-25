A staff member at Emerson College has been diagnosed with COVID-19, the college announced to the school community Wednesday.
The staff member was last on campus on March 21 but did not interact with students or faculty and was not experiencing symptoms at that time, President Lee Peltonsaid in an e-mail to students.
“We realize this information may be difficult to receive,” he said. “Please know that the college will remain in communication with the staff member and is providing support to this individual during the recovery period.”
According to the statement, the college is reaching out to other community members who may have been in contact with the staff member. Pelton did not identify the staff member, saying it is important to protect the individual’s privacy.
The staff member will continue to be monitored by public health officials, he said.
Students with questions can contact Emerson’s Center for Health and Wellness at 617-824-8666 as well as counseling and psychological services at 617-824-8595.
Staff can contact the Employee Assistance Program at 1-800-828-6025 for support for themselves or family members.