A staff member at Emerson College has been diagnosed with COVID-19, the college announced to the school community Wednesday.

The staff member was last on campus on March 21 but did not interact with students or faculty and was not experiencing symptoms at that time, President Lee Peltonsaid in an e-mail to students.

“We realize this information may be difficult to receive,” he said. “Please know that the college will remain in communication with the staff member and is providing support to this individual during the recovery period.”