New Hampshire officials on Tuesday warned that a person stricken with coronavirus took bus trips earlier this month from their state to Boston and may have infected others along the way.
In a statement, the New Hampshire Department of Health and Human Services said the patient -- whose name, age and gender were withheld -- boarded a Concord Coach Lines bus early on March 11 that traveled from Concord to Boston. The patient rode the bus line again on March 13, 14, and 16, going to and from Boston.
The purpose of the patient’s trips wasn’t disclosed.
The specific buses the person rode were the 3:15 a.m. from Concord, N.H. – Boston Express Londonderry – South Station – Boston Logan Airport on March 11; the 5:40 p.m. bus from Boston Logan Airport – South Station – Concord, N.H. – Tilton – Plymouth – Lincoln – Littleton on March 13; the 5:00 a.m. bus from Concord, N.H. – Boston Express Londonderry – Boston Express Salem – South Station – Logan Airport on March 14; and the 1:40 p.m. bus from Logan Airport – South Station – Concord, N.H. on March 16.
“Any individuals who rode on one of the Concord Coach Line buses above may have been potentially exposed to the novel coronavirus and should stay at home and monitor their health for fever or respiratory illness,” the statement said. “Any person who was on those buses and has developed symptoms should stay away from other people, and immediately contact their healthcare provider.”
New Hampshire currently has 108 coronavirus cases, according to state officials.
