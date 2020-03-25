New Hampshire officials on Tuesday warned that a person stricken with coronavirus took bus trips earlier this month from their state to Boston and may have infected others along the way.

In a statement, the New Hampshire Department of Health and Human Services said the patient -- whose name, age and gender were withheld -- boarded a Concord Coach Lines bus early on March 11 that traveled from Concord to Boston. The patient rode the bus line again on March 13, 14, and 16, going to and from Boston.

The purpose of the patient’s trips wasn’t disclosed.