The project, formerly known as Washington Place, is being built at the corner of Washington and Walnut streets by Mark Development.

Approved by the City Council in 2017, the 140-unit apartment development Trio will include 21 affordable and 14 middle-income apartments, according to SEB Housing, which is overseeing the housing lottery.

A lottery for affordable and middle-income housing is open for a mixed-use development now under construction in Newtonville, according to a statement from Mayor Ruthanne Fuller.

Each unit include steel front appliances and in-unit washers and driers. The development also includes an indoor fitness center and community spaces.

“Trio offers an indoor fitness center area, multiple food and beverage options, two roof decks with grilling stations and fireplaces, an outdoor plaza with café seating, a game room and a club room with a lounge, a coffee station, as well as both indoor and outdoor community space for residents,” according to the property description in lottery application documents.

The auction is scheduled for June 8, according to a separate statement from SEB Housing.

The area media income for Newton and the surrounding region is about $80,000 for one person, and roughly $113,000 for a family of four, according to the city.

There are 11 units that will be reserved for households earning up to 50 percent of the area median income, ranging in size from a studio to a three-bedroom apartment. The rents for those units range from $923 to $1,139, according to the SEB statement.

Ten additional apartments will be for households earning up to 80 percent of the area median income, with rents from $1,447 for a studio to $1,753 for a two-bedroom apartment.

Fourteen other apartments will be available to households earning more, according to the statement.

They include seven aimed at households earning up to the area median income, which are priced at $1,784 for a studio to $2,549 for a three-bedroom unit.

The remaining units will be for households earning up to 120 percent of the area median income, ranging from $2,492 for a one-bedroom apartment to $2,804 for a two-bedroom, the SEB statement said.

An online public information session will be held on April 20 at 6 p.m., according to Fuller’s statement. The session will be available at youtu.be/fWcfofWQwBo or via a conference call at 425-436-6200 with the access code 862627.

More information about applying for the lottery can be found at sebhousing.com/property/trio-newton/ or the city’s Housing & Community Development website: www.newtonma.gov/gov/planning/hcd/affhousing/current_affordable_housing_opportunities.asp

John Hilliard can be reached at john.hilliard@globe.com.