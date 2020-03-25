And it was a good day, Raimondo said, because of a $2 trillion coronavirus aid package negotiated by the White House and Senate leaders.

A total of 132 Rhode Islanders have now tested positive for COVID-19, the respiratory illness caused by the new virus.

PROVIDENCE, R.I. -- Governor Gina M. Raimondo announced Wednesday eight more Rhode Islanders tested positive for coronavirus, the lowest increase in several days.

Raimondo praised Rhode Island’s federal delegation, singling out U.S. Senator Jack Reed “for your heroism.”

She said this will support local businesses, small business loans that are forgivable for those that retain work force. financial support for hospitals, and expansive unemployment benefits for groups of people including independent contractors, small business owners, hairdressers, and others who can’t normally apply for benefits.

Rhode Island would receive $1.25 billion as part of the $2 trillion coronavirus aid package.

“This is a good day in our collective fight against the coronavirus,” Raimondo said.

Also, Raimondo is asking legislative leaders to borrow $300 million from the “United States government or any other private source” in response to the pandemic crippling the state’s economy.

Raimondo requested the Disaster Emergency Funding Board meet Thursday morning to consider the short-term borrowing scheme to help the state manage a cash-flow problem that stems largely from a decision to push the tax deadline back to July 15.













