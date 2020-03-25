Sara Moore, who has taught at Salem State for six years, is the only Massachusetts professor selected for the list, which was announced in February. Salem State announced Moore’s honor Tuesday as part of Women’s History Month.

A sociology professor at Salem State University is among a group of academics named to a list of 35 outstanding women in higher education by a national magazine called Diverse: Issues in Higher Education.

Moore was selected for her work on a project with her daughter, Emerson, who is a third grade student at the Horace Mann School in Salem. The project, called Critically-Engaged Civic Learning helped third graders examine food justice and health equity through photography.

“We are looking for women, like Sara, who have made a difference in the academy by tackling some of higher education’s toughest challenges, exhibiting extraordinary leadership skills and making a positive difference in their respective communities,” Maya Minter, vice president of editorial and production at the magazine said in a statement.

Before the project, the third graders thought health was only about making good choices but soon learned that it also depends on community and the resources people have access to, Moore said in the statement.

"That’s so empowering for young people to realize that behaviors, like food choices, don’t just happen, and instead are informed by our culture and our policies,” she said.

According to the statement, Moore’s daughter hopes to be a part of the next CECL project.

“I think raising a child in Salem that’s so full of women leaders, and working at a university where we have a lot of women leaders, she is able to see a role model for leadership, at least I hope she does,” Moore said in the statement. “I talk a lot about what it means to think critically about an issue, to take a stand, to use your voice, to be kind and thoughtful, and that being a leader is about bringing people together and not about telling people what to do.”