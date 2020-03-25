A 32-year-old Scituate man was arrested Tuesday for allegedly trying to strangle an MBTA Transit Police officer inside South Station, at a time when health officials are warning residents to maintain social distancing amid the deadly coronavirus pandemic, authorities said.
In a statement, Transit police identified the suspect as Jonathan Quigley. It wasn’t clear if Quigley had hired a lawyer.
The violence unfolded around 5:25 p.m. Tuesday, when a woman at the station told police she had just seen Quigley throw a bottle through a large window pane, shattering it, the statement said. She pointed out Quigley as he walked toward Track 1, and an officer told him several times to stop, but Quigley ignored the commands, police said.
Advertisement
The officer caught up to Quigley, who allegedly “responded with anger and attempted to strike the officer in the head,” the statement said. “The officer avoided the strike and Quigley then grabbed the officer by his throat and began to strangle him. A violent struggle ensued where the officer was able to fend off his attacker and additional officers responded to assist.”
Quigley was taken into custody on charges of strangulation, resisting arrest, and malicious destruction of property, according to the statement.
He’ll be arraigned at a later date.
Travis Andersen can be reached at travis.andersen@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @TAGlobe.