A 32-year-old Scituate man was arrested Tuesday for allegedly trying to strangle an MBTA Transit Police officer inside South Station, at a time when health officials are warning residents to maintain social distancing amid the deadly coronavirus pandemic, authorities said.

In a statement, Transit police identified the suspect as Jonathan Quigley. It wasn’t clear if Quigley had hired a lawyer.

The violence unfolded around 5:25 p.m. Tuesday, when a woman at the station told police she had just seen Quigley throw a bottle through a large window pane, shattering it, the statement said. She pointed out Quigley as he walked toward Track 1, and an officer told him several times to stop, but Quigley ignored the commands, police said.