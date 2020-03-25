Happy Wednesday and welcome to Rhode Map, your daily guide to everything happening in the Ocean State. I’m Dan McGowan and if you’re looking for a delicious sub for lunch, I highly recommend Mangiamo in North Providence. Follow me on Twitter @DanMcGowan or send tips to Dan.McGowan@globe.com .

It has been nearly two months since US Senator Jack Reed and a group of his colleagues sent a letter to the US Department of Health and Human Services asking smart questions about the coronavirus.

They wanted to know about the severity of the disease, and how Congress could help. They asked about testing capacity, and whether the virus could pose a threat to health care workers. They questioned the process for screening passengers on flights, and inquired about a vaccine.

At the time, there were five confirmed cases of the virus in the United States. As of this morning, there were more than 55,000 cases.

And Reed says he’s still waiting for answers from the Trump administration.

“I don’t think they took the problem serous enough, soon enough,” Reed said in a telephone interview Tuesday. “They didn’t cause the virus, but they were responsible for responding to it.”

Reed is a Democrat, but he’s hardly known for political mudslinging. He said it’s not uncommon for senators on both sides of the aisle to send letters to agencies with a list of questions. Even when the agencies don’t have an answer (or don’t want to answer), they usually send a reply, Reed said.

That’s not to say a group of senators could have prevented the outbreak that disrupted everyday life for all Americans. Some believe it may already have been too late by the time the letter was sent on Jan. 27. But it does show that Reed was ahead of the curve. He also tweeted his concerns about the virus on Jan. 30.

He said the agency’s failure to respond “suggested to me that they didn’t know what to say, that they are confused, and disorganized.”

A spokesman for the agency declined to comment on Tuesday.

There is some good news from Washington, D.C. It appears lawmakers reached a deal overnight on a $2 trillion stimulus package that will include direct payments to most Americans, expanded unemployment benefits, and loans for small businesses and large companies affected by the virus.

Reed was optimistic that an agreement was coming together on Tuesday, but he couldn’t help but think about what might have happened if the Trump administration stepped up earlier.

“One of the reasons we send letters is not just to get answers, but to get actions,” Reed said.

