The Massachusetts Turnpike eastbound at exit 18 in Allston and Brighton will be temporarily closed on the night of March 31 due to bridge deck repairs, according to the state Department of Transportation.

From March 31 at 10 p.m. to April 1 at 5 a.m., all traffic will be detoured to exit 22 at Copley and re-directed to exit 20 westbound on the turnpike, which is also Interstate 90. according to MassDOT.

“Lane closures will also be put in place to allow crews to safely and effectively conduct bridge deck repair operations,” according to a MassDOT statement. “All scheduled work is weather dependent and may be impacted due to an emergency.”