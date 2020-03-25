Three Boston police officers have tested positive for the novel coronavirus, bringing to four the number of officers in the department who have contracted the illness, a spokesman said Wednesday.

All four male officers are at home self-quarantining while they recover and have not required hospitalization, according to Sergeant Detective John Boyle, the spokesman.

Boyle did not identify the officers or say where in the department they worked, but he said the three new officers who tested positive were not in contact with the first officer infected. Police are investigating whether they may have been exposed to the virus while on duty, Boyle said.