According to the statement, the drivers’ “workspace, vehicles, and equipment” they may have come in contact with are being disinfected.

The T confirmed the news in a statement, which said that after “three confirmed employee cases of COVID-19, the MBTA took immediate steps to protect its workforce and riders by enacting its facility maintenance protocols to clean and disinfect all exposed work areas, vehicles, and equipment at the T’s Cabot bus facility (in Boston). The three confirmed cases are MBTA Bus Operators and were reported yesterday.”

The T said that through a public health tracing process, officials are alerting close contacts of those who tested positive and providing them with instructions for self-quarantine.

“Under health information privacy laws, the MBTA is prohibited from providing identifying information about a particular employee’s medical status,” the statement said.

Steve Poftak, the T’s general manager, asked state residents to keep the employees in their thoughts.

“I continue to express my deep gratitude to the women and men of the MBTA workforce who are serving a vital purpose in combating COVID-19,” Poftak said in the statement. “To ensure we can protect the health and safety of our workforce, we strongly urge essential travel only, and we will continue our enhanced protocols for cleaning and disinfecting all vehicles, equipment, and surfaces.”

Jim Evers, president of Carmen’s Union Local 589, which represents the infected drivers, said in a separate statement that he hopes state officials recognize the commitment of the T workforce when making decisions about compensation and sick leave for their essential employees.

“We’re concerned because members of the Boston Carmen’s Union who have been on duty have tested positive for COVID-19,” Evers said. "As essential employees, our members report to work each day knowing they face this risk. The Carmen’s Union has been working in coordination with the MBTA to ensure the health and safety or our members, but nothing is foolproof when interacting with the public every day. Unfortunately, the T’s leave policies fall short of recognizing the sacrifice and dedication these employees are making every day on the job. We’ll fight for our members. Keep them in your prayers.”

