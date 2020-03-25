A storm system passed south of New England on Wednesday and kept the steady and heavy rain out over the ocean. Nevertheless, an easterly wind brought cool and damp air which made it somewhat uncomfortable to be outside without bundling up.

Late March and early April can be frustrating if you want to get outside, even in normal times, but with all of us more confined in some way, shape, or form, having several days of cool, damp weather can really start to get old quickly.

Average temperatures are forecast to start April and typically within a few degrees of 50 in the afternoon around Boston.

As the storm continues to pull farther out over the ocean, conditions will slowly improve. Thursday morning still may be rather cloudy and raw but sunshine will increase and as the clouds fade throughout the day. It’s not going to be warm, with temperatures hovering between 45 and 50 degrees. Remember, the sun this time of the year is as strong as it would be in the middle of September, so a cool day with sunshine can still feel relatively comfortable.

The next forecast challenge comes on Friday. There will be a contrast between cool air to the north and mild air to the south with a little ribbon of rain in between. Some of the models have this rainfall moving right through southern New England, while others keep it offshore. If we do get the rain it’s not going to be a lot, but it will be enough to dampen spirits and probably prevent most of us from getting outside for any length of time.

Rain is forecast by the European Model on Sunday afternoon. WeatherBell

Perhaps you’ve noticed that the days seem to be blending together differently than before COVID-19 became part of our lives. That said, the weekend is coming. Saturday will be my pick of the weekend days, as Sunday’s weather starts to go downhill with clouds and rain.

It’s still early to know just how wet Sunday will end up, but as of now I would plan on trying to get your outdoor activities done on Saturday and know that you might be stuck inside Sunday, especially in the afternoon.

Rain will dive southeast from New York and Pennsylvania on Friday and may clip southern New England. Tropical Tidbits

As we get into next week I don’t see any abnormally warm weather. As a matter of fact I think it may be a little bit frustrating with temperatures slightly below 50 degrees on several days. Indeed, even the 8-14 day outlook only shows average conditions that project highs in the lower 50s.

The chance of snow are low in April and by the month’s end, average highs are around 60 degrees. Let’s hope we can all move around a bit easier by then.