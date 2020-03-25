A water main break flooded a street and poured water into basements in Quincy early Wednesday, Quincy Police Detective Sergeant Karyn Barkas said.

The water main break was reported at 3:42 a.m. on Belmont Street, Barkas said. The water has flooded into at least two basements of homes on the street, she said.

Barkas said the Quincy Fire Department went door to door to see if homes in the area had been affected by the flooding.