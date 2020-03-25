The $2 trillion economic aid deal reached overnight Tuesday includes a provision that would bar President Trump or his family members from benefiting personally from any of the money being made available to businesses, Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer said Tuesday morning.
Schumer said the provisions don’t target Trump specifically but apply to “any major figure in government" including members of Congress and members of the president’s cabinet.
“If they or their family have majority control, they can’t get grants or loans, and that makes sense” Schumer said during an appearance on CNN. “Those of us who write the law shouldn’t benefit from the law.”
Advertisement
The possibility of Trump’s businesses, which like many in the hospitality industry have been hit hard by coronavirus-related closures, receiving government-backed loans or grants has alarmed critics. Trump’s refusal last week to pledge not to accept such aid only added to those concerns.
The Washington Post reported earlier this week that at least six of Trump’s hotels have closed over the coronavirus pandemic. When asked whether he would pledge not to accept government help for those properties, Trump did not answer but instead accused the media of not giving him sufficient credit for foregoing his government salary as president.
Trump has come under fire repeatedly during time in office for making moves that benefit his businesses financially. His frequent stays at his Mar-a-Lago resort have resulted in sky-high room rates charged to the Secret Service, and in at least one instance, a $1,000 bar tab that was picked up by taxpayers.
Christina Prignano can be reached at christina.prignano@globe.com. Follow her on Twitter @cprignano.