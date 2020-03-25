The $2 trillion economic aid deal reached overnight Tuesday includes a provision that would bar President Trump or his family members from benefiting personally from any of the money being made available to businesses, Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer said Tuesday morning.

Schumer said the provisions don’t target Trump specifically but apply to “any major figure in government" including members of Congress and members of the president’s cabinet.

“If they or their family have majority control, they can’t get grants or loans, and that makes sense” Schumer said during an appearance on CNN. “Those of us who write the law shouldn’t benefit from the law.”