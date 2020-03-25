Quest Diagnostics’s laboratory roared to life in recent days, reporting results Tuesday from 3,800 new tests, up from 276 the day prior. A company spokeswoman attributed the spike to high-capacity testing machines that began running Thursday. Quest has now performed more than a third of all coronavirus tests in Massachusetts, turning results around, according to the company, in four to five days on average.

Massachusetts for the first time has surpassed Governor Charlie Baker’s daily goal of completing 3,500 coronavirus tests, propelled by a commercial laboratory in suburban Marlborough that accounted for much of the surge.

Quest’s breakthrough made good on Baker’s pledge last week that Massachusetts was on the cusp of dramatically ramping up testing as commercial and academic labs processed more cases. But as broader efforts increased, the Massachusetts State Public Health Laboratory fell short of its testing capacity for the sixth time in the last eight days, according to a Globe analysis of testing data.

On Tuesday, the state lab, which handles the most serious suspected COVID-19 cases, released results showing it completed tests for 337 people, and 319 a day earlier. State officials have said the Jamaica Plain facility had the capacity to test 400 people a day, and was running around the clock.

Advertisement

Massachusetts officials and others nationwide have struggled to aggressively diagnose and track the spread of coronavirus. For weeks, physicians and patients have raised alarm about a grave shortage of tests and a wait for results that can stretch as long as a week.

State officials across the country have scrambled to ramp up testing with a combination of public, academic, and commercial labs, which in Massachusetts are now handling a bulk of the work.

Baker administration officials for weeks have lauded the efforts of the state lab. The administration has rejected the suggestion that the lab was falling short, maintaining that it had met demand and was turning around results in 24 to 48 hours.

Advertisement

"The state lab is testing all of the samples it receives," said a public health spokeswoman. "There is no backlog here."

The timeliness of the reported results is unclear. The state has repeatedly declined to say how many people are being tested each day or provide the number of tests that are pending.

Massachusetts has long been a global leader in medicine and home to the nation's first health department, established in 1799 and led by Paul Revere. But in the COVID-19 crisis, Massachusetts has lagged behind some other states in daily testing capacity and transparency, most notably Washington, which has roughly the same population but has completed tests on 34,000 people, a number more than double that of the Bay State.

However, Massachusetts has tested more people than Illinois (11,485 as of Tuesday), Virginia (4,470 tested), and Arizona, which does not report results from commercial labs.

The slow return of test results has fueled a shortage of protective gear, forcing medical staff to waste face shields and masks on patients who ultimately are not infected. A letter sent Tuesday by the Massachusetts Nurses Association to Baker and other state officials underscored the consequences, warning that that the “virus is ahead of us.”

“At this point we should assume that all patients are COVID-19 positive,” read the letter written on behalf of 23,000 of the state’s nurses. “The inability to effectively segregate patients quickly, as well as the lack of available testing with quick results, has left us with co-mingled patients.”

Advertisement

As of Tuesday afternoon, nearly 14,000 people in Massachusetts had been tested for the virus, which has killed 11 and hospitalized 94 others. Baker acknowledged Tuesday that Massachusetts must do “far more testing that we’re doing now” to limit the spread of the virus and blunt the impact as hospitals face an avalanche of cases.

“If we get to the point,” Baker said at a State House press conference, “where we're doing far more testing, doing the tracking and tracing and isolation that comes with that and recognizing and understanding that that's the only way to get ahead of this."

Massachusetts had one of the earliest known cases of COVID-19 in the United States, when health officials announced Feb 1 that a college student tested positive for the virus after returning from Wuhan, China. Over the next month, few people were screened as the federal government limited testing for coronavirus to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

By the time federal officials approved the Massachusetts public health lab for testing Feb. 28, the state was on the cusp of an outbreak. The infection had already circulated at a conference in the North End held by the neuroscience company Biogen that has now been linked to 99 cases of COVID-19.

Nationally, public health experts have laid much of the blame on the federal government, saying its missteps have hampered testing efforts across the country.

Advertisement

But within the state, the Baker administration has faced criticism for a lack of transparency. The administration directed hospitals not to release specifics about coronavirus cases and then the state has been reluctant to release data showing the extent of Massachusetts’ testing, which is critical to combating infectious disease.

“ ‘More information is better. More transparency is better, it is critical.’ State Attorney General Maura Healey

"We need to get more tests out there and we need to get test results sooner," said State Attorney General Maura Healey, who has been critical of the Baker administration’s handling of the crisis. "We are concerned about what we are hearing from firefighters, nurses and others we have spoken to, and the need to triage tests for these people and getting quick test results is really imperative.”

The Baker administration has made many improvements around testing and transparency, Healey said in an interview Wednesday, but concerns remain about turnaround time for results from the state lab. Some first responders have waited as long as five days, she said, stuck in quarantine and off the front lines because they don't know if they're infected.

Healey also expressed concern about a Baker administration memo to hospitals that asked them not to publicly release information about testing results and instead direct the media to the state health department.

"More information is better. More transparency is better," Healey said. "It is critical.”

To meet demand here, the federal government helped launch a drive-through testing facility operation for first responders in a CVS parking lot in Shrewsbury. Still, a dearth of equipment, and slow turnaround times, have bedeviled many frustrated physicians and patients. Beth Israel Lahey Health continues to limit testing to the most seriously ill patients and caregivers because of a national shortage of swabs.

Advertisement

Nasal swab specimens from residents most likely to be infected and those at risk for serious illnesses are sent to the state’s public health lab for testing, according to guidance the state sent health care providers March 13.

That includes swabs from health care providers and EMTs who worked with patients while experiencing even a mild illness such as sore throat, patients in long-term care facilities who show acute respiratory illness, and anyone who had close contact with patients confirmed to have COVID-19.

On Thursday, Baker held a press conference at Quest Diagnostics’s laboratory in Marlborough and pledged “an enormous increase in the amount of testing that takes place on a daily basis here in the Commonwealth of Massachusetts.” The administration set a goal of testing 3,500 people a day to match the efforts of South Korea, which has successfully slowed the virus.

Most public health labs across the country were short-staffed before the coronavirus outbreak, and were not able to run tests now round the clock, compared to larger commercial labs, said Kelly Wroblewski, director of infectious diseases at the Association of Public Health Laboratories. Most labs, she said, are operating now on 12-14 hour days.

"They are designed to detect threats when they first happen and respond to local outbreaks," she said."They are not designed to do large scale testing for an entire population.”

As for transparency, Wroblewski said, many states struggled to communicate detailed results early on because they didn't have systems in place to do that on a large scale and had to build them on the fly.

“The systems didn’t exist to share data in real time in an easy to digest form,” she said.

Andrew Ryan can be reached at andrew.ryan@globe.com Follow him on Twitter @globeandrewryan. Kay Lazar can be reached at kay.lazar@globe.com Follow her on Twitter @GlobeKayLazar.