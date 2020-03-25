Coronavirus resources
Despite being under a government-imposed curfew in order to curb the spread of the novel coronavirus, residents of a Puerto Rican community still found a way to come together Tuesday night when they took to their balconies and windows to dedicate a resounding round of applause to the doctors, nurses, and first responders on the front lines of the fight.
At about 9 p.m., members of the community cheered and clapped in a display of gratitude for those who are still working to slow the spread of the virus, according to videos posted to social media.
Tonight at 9:00 PM EST, all of Puerto Rico took a minute to applaud as a ‘Thank you’ to all professional workers who are risking their lives to fight against COVID-19. #PuertoRicoAplaude pic.twitter.com/fjMpCYQaCs— Christian Rodriguez 🇵🇷 (@motordeportes) March 25, 2020
9th night in lockdown and everyone is cheering for healthcare workers here in San Juan #PuertoRicoAplaude pic.twitter.com/lSj0EXQwFB— Hannah Yoest (@ruthyoest) March 25, 2020
On Sunday, March 15, Gov. Wanda Vazquez Garced ordered all nonessential businesses to close and imposed an overnight curfew after 6 p.m. Gas stations, banks, grocery stores, pharmacies, and takeout restaurants were allowed to continue operating, according to the Associated Press. Garced also ordered all schools to close until March 30.
As of Tuesday, 31 cases of COVID-19 have been reported in Puerto Rico, according to the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, and two people in the US territory have died due to a coronavirus-related illness, the Miami Herald reported.
Amanda Kaufman can be reached at amanda.kaufman@globe.com. Follow her on Twitter @amandakauf1.