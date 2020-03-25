Despite being under a government-imposed curfew in order to curb the spread of the novel coronavirus, residents of a Puerto Rican community still found a way to come together Tuesday night when they took to their balconies and windows to dedicate a resounding round of applause to the doctors, nurses, and first responders on the front lines of the fight.

At about 9 p.m., members of the community cheered and clapped in a display of gratitude for those who are still working to slow the spread of the virus, according to videos posted to social media.