“As the House doctor explained, I am “symptomatic,” but because the symptoms are minor and a test would not change my treatment protocol, my wife and I don’t qualify for tests. As a result, and out of an abundance of caution, I will follow my doctors’ direction and continue to stay home and self-quarantine until I hit seven days after my symptoms started to improve and I do not have a fever for 72 hours,” Moulton said.

Moulton said in a press release that he began feeling unwell last Thursday, with a low grade fever and a tightness in his chest “to a degree I’ve never felt before.” He said he sought out medical attention and was told that his mild symptoms did not qualify him for a test.

Congressman Seth Moulton said Wednesday he has been experiencing symptoms consistent with coronavirus and may miss votes in the House in the coming days.

Moulton said he plans to continue self-quarantining until at least Saturday.

In an interview with the Globe, Moulton said he and his wife are feeling better and did not know where he might potentially picked up the virus.

“I’ve been in a lot of places with people who have it,” the Salem Democrat said.

Moulton emphasized that the lack of testing capacity in the United States was an ongoing problem, and though he didn’t receive a test, he said believes anyone who is symptomatic should be able to get one.

“Because the symptoms were mild that we’re experiencing, their prescription would be just to stay at home,” Moulton told the Globe. “And so that’s not going to change whether it’s coronavirus or something else, and therefore we shouldn’t take a test from someone who might need it more. But the point I’d like to make is that we absolutely should be tested if we’re symptomatic.”

