For those of you who are choosing to stay housebound for the foreseeable future, have I got a sport for you: competitive darts. I took it up at 70 (an age termed “elderly” in the days of the coronavirus), joined a league, and have been competing ever since. Now in a housebound state, I compete from my home with a member of my team through FaceTime. How many sports can be played that way?

I recommend it highly. The games are structured to maximize the chance of dramatic endings. Some multiplication and subtraction is involved, to work some brain cells.