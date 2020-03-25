The McCarthey Family Foundation of Salt Lake City and The Boston Globe announce a student essay contest on the importance of a free press.

The competition offers students in grades 6 through 8, grades 9 through 12, and those at universities and colleges an opportunity to reflect on the First Amendment. The Boston Globe Foundation will provide cash awards to the winning essayists, and Westminster College in Salt Lake City has pledged to award a four-year scholarship. The awards will be given at the 15th Annual McCarthey Family Foundation Lecture Series: In Praise of Independent Journalism, on Nov. 7 in Salt Lake City.