The McCarthey Family Foundation of Salt Lake City and The Boston Globe announce a student essay contest on the importance of a free press.
The competition offers students in grades 6 through 8, grades 9 through 12, and those at universities and colleges an opportunity to reflect on the First Amendment. The Boston Globe Foundation will provide cash awards to the winning essayists, and Westminster College in Salt Lake City has pledged to award a four-year scholarship. The awards will be given at the 15th Annual McCarthey Family Foundation Lecture Series: In Praise of Independent Journalism, on Nov. 7 in Salt Lake City.
Essays will be judged on originality and thoughtfulness in addressing the topic of “Why a free press matters in a democracy.” Students are asked to e-mail their essay as a Word document of 500 words maximum, typed and double-spaced, to studentessays@mklpr.com.
All entries must be original and include the student’s name, phone number, e-mail, mailing address, name, and department of the school and grade in which the student is currently enrolled, as well as the name of the local news outlet. The deadline is April 24. For more information, go to https://mklpr.com/national-student-essay-competition.