“Effective April 1, 2020, 68 of our full-time salaried associates will be placed on temporary leave, receiving one week of paid leave and eight weeks of full benefits,” the company noted in its three-paragraph news release.

Delaware North, which owns the now-dormant Garden, issued a news release early Wednesday afternoon that detailed the rollbacks in what it termed a “temporary business stabilization” plan for its 150 full-time workers employed across the two entities.

A total 150 employees of the Bruins and TD Garden next week will see their paychecks shrink or disappear as the coronavirus epidemic continues to disrupt the cash flow and overall operations of Delaware North, the Buffalo-based corporation led by Bruins owner Jeremy Jacobs.

Additionally," it stated, “as of April 1, 2020, 82 of our full-time salaried associates will receive an indefinite salary reduction.”

Workers under contract, such as Bruins management and coaches, will not be subject to the rollbacks, based on language in the release stating those with “employment contracts” would be exempt from both the leave and salary reduction actions.

“As relayed to our associates today, none of these decisions were reached without difficult and painful deliberations,” the company noted in the release. “These measures are intended to be temporary with associate employment and compensation returning once our business resumes to its normal state from this unprecedented stoppage.”

The Garden went into mothballs two weeks ago, following both the NBA and the NHL placing their seasons in suspension due to the ongoing pandemic. The Garden also remains closed to all concert and other entertainment activities.

