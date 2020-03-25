Mets righthander Noah Syndergaard became the latest big-name pitcher to need Tommy John surgery, joining the Yankees’ Luis Severino and Boston’s Chris Sale . New York said Tuesday that Syndergaard needs reconstruction of his ulnar collateral ligament and will miss the season that’s been put on hold because of the coronavirus outbreak. Mets medical director Dr. David Altchek will operate on the righthander on Thursday. “Based on the persistence of his symptoms, Noah underwent a physical examination and MRI that revealed the ligament tear,’’ Mets general manager Brodie Van Wagenen said in a statement. Syndergaard, the hardest-throwing starting pitcher in the major leagues last season, received a second opinion from Los Angeles Dodgers head team physician Dr. Neal ElAttrache . Altchek operated Feb. 25 on the righthanded Severino. The Red Sox said last Thursday that Sale, their hard-throwing left-handed ace, will have Tommy John surgery. Since Major League Baseball announced on March 12 that Opening Day will be delayed because of the virus, San Francisco righthander Tyler Beede and San Diego righthanded reliever Andrés Muñoz also were told they needed the reconstruction procedure. Openers have been pushed back until mid-May at the earliest.

The NHL is extending its recommendation for players and staff to self-isolate and stay away from team practice facilities until at least April 6 . . .The New Jersey Devils and Philadelphia 76ers have done an about-face on cutting salaries for employees making more than $100,000. A day after announcing the temporary 20 percent pay cuts because of the economics effects of the coronavirus pandemic, the teams’ co-owners rescinded them. Co-owner Josh Harris said after listening to his staff and players, it’s clear that the pay cuts was the wrong decision. The teams did not say whether they plan to maintain a four-day work week, which was part of the cuts . . . . . . Jason Collins, the first openly gay athlete to play in the NBA, posted on Twitter that he had tested positive for the novel coronavirus after a trip to New York City in early March . . . The Montreal Canadiens are temporarily laying off 60 percent of employees, beginning March 30, while the NHL season is suspended . . . NASCAR, currently suspended until May 9, has ordered staff pay cuts across its entire company until the series returns to racing. NASCAR President Steve Phelps sent a memo to employees saying all officers will have a 25 percent reduction in salary, while all other employees will have their salary reduced by 20 percent . . . The NFL’s Arizona Cardinals have made a $1 million donation to help those in the state affected by the coronavirus pandemic. The Cardinals are working with Arizona Gov. Doug Ducey to launch an initiative that will help fund protective equipment for medical personnel, support nonprofits such as food banks and homeless shelters, and provide disadvantaged students with technology to help with online learning. In Jacksonville, Jaguars owner Shad Khan committed $1 million to northeast Florida’s response to the COVID-19 crisis . . . Modern pentathlon has canceled the remainder of its World Cup season and postponed the world championships from May to September or October . . . The Women’s Basketball Hall of Fame’s newest class won’t get inducted until next year. The scheduled June 13 induction ceremony has been postponed to June 12, 2021 . . . The track world championships in Eugene, Ore., could be moved from 2021 to 2022 after the Olympics were postponed . . . Taiwan’s professional baseball league has set April 11 as the revised date for opening day. The start of the Chinese Professional Baseball League’s season has been delayed twice this month because of the pandemic . . . The European club rugby finals in May have been suspended because of the coronavirus outbreak . . . Australian soccer’s A-League has suspended its season indefinitely because of the coronavirus outbreak. That brings an end to all professional football competitions in Australia and New Zealand.

Advertisement

MISCELLANY

Dayton duo honored

Obi Toppin and Anthony Grant spent the season transforming Dayton from an unranked team that wasn’t even picked to win its conference into one of the nation’s best, complete with the most wins in program history. The pair behind the Flyers’ remarkable rise claimed The Associated Press’ top individual honors: Toppin is the men’s college basketball player of the year and Grant is the coach of the year. Dayton, which posted a 29-2 record, joined joining St. Joseph’s in 2004 (with Jameer Nelson and coach Phil Martelli) as the only programs in the past 40 seasons to claim both in the same year . . . Lee Green, a defensive standout who played on two NCAA Tournament teams for St. John’s, has died. He was 49. A New York City native, Green played for St. John’s from 1991-94 . . . The Hurricanes agreed to entry-level contracts with brothers David and Jason Cotton. Carolina selected David Cotton, 22, in the sixth round of the 2015 draft, but he went on to play four seasons at Boston College. Jason Cotton, 25, started his college career at Northeastern before spending three years at Sacred Heart . . . UMass junior forward Mitchell Chaffee signed a two-year, entry-level contract with the Minnesota Wild . . . The winners of the 2020 Will McDonough Writing Contest, held annually by The Sports Museum, were announced this week. More than 1,100 students in grades 4 to 12 submitted short essays on a variety of topics ranging from great moments in sports to sportsmanship. The contest is held in honor of the late Will McDonough, a longtime Boston Globe sportswriter who died in 2003 at age 67. The winners were chosen by members of the Boston Globe sports department after an initial review by The Sports Museum staff. The winners are: 4th grade: Jake Coutu, Barbieri Elementary (Framingham); 5th grade: Eloise Crissman, Tenacre Country Day School (Wellesley); 6th grade: Lauren Reynolds, Joseph Case Junior High (Swansea); 7th grade: Celia Lewis, Ipswich Middle School; 8th grade: Owen Galvin, Catholic Memorial; 9th grade: Dominique Dang, North Quincy High; 10th grade: Olivia Cyr, Oxford High; 11th grade: Joseph Demarais, Norwood High; 12th grade: Zhoana Cuni, North Quincy High.