On Wednesday, the National Hockey League announced the postponements of several major events scheduled for June, including the 2020 NHL Scouting Combine (June 1-6), the 2020 Bridgestone NHL Awards (June 18), and the 2020 NHL Draft (June 26-27).

The league said the location, timing, and format of the 2020 NHL Draft (and Draft Lottery) will be announced when details are finalized.