The Red Sox kept the player’s name confidential and believe he contracted the virus after leaving spring training.

The player’s positive test occurred March 23 following his return home. The Sox said he was last at Fenway South March 15.

As a precaution, the Red Sox decided to shut down all activity at Fenway South for at least two weeks. The facility will undergo a deep cleaning to disinfect the area. The Sox have instructed all players who came in close contact with the minor leaguer to self-quarantine for two weeks.

Manager Ron Roenicke noted during a conference call last week that most of the major league players had returned home, but approximately eight to 15 players stayed back to work out.

During that call, chief baseball officer Chaim Bloom said although a player hadn’t tested positive for the virus to that point, he knew it was a possibility.

"That’s something we’re being very vigilant in monitoring," Bloom said. "You look around and where this is going, obviously we know that it’s very, very possible that it’s going to happen at some point. We’re just trying to make sure everyone is educated and, again, stay in touch with everybody."

