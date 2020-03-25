After Brady ignored a question about what number he would wear during his introductory conference call Tuesday, the Buccaneers website was selling No. 12 Brady jerseys.

The plain jersey for sale isn’t entirely accurate – the Bucs, along with the Patriots, are two of seven teams reportedly undergoing uniform changes or tweaks for this upcoming season.

Wide receiver Chris Godwin, 24, has worn No. 12 in each of his three seasons with Tampa Bay, and said that he had not discussed a number change with Brady but would give his up “out of respect” if the quarterback asked.

Brady has already updated his TB12 brand to reflect his team change – merchandise in Bucs colors was available this week.