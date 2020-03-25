A potential start date for spring sports was pushed back further Wednesday when Governor Baker announced that schools would remain closed until May 4 because of the COVID-19 crisis.

The MIAA’s Tournament Management Committee had drafted preliminary plans for a shortened regular season, plus a tournament, but contingent on a start date of April 27. But the proposal had not yet been voted on by the association’s Board of Directors.

The board, according to MIAA director of communications Tara Bennett, will likely have a “virtual" meeting early next week. A statement is expected Thursday.