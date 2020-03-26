“Pipeline,’’ a powerful production at Cambridge’s Central Square Theater that closed two weeks early due to the COVID-19 pandemic, is now available for streaming.

Written by Dominique Morisseau (“Skeleton Crew,’’ “Paradise Blue,’’ the book for the Broadway musical “Ain’t Too Proud: The Life and Times of the Temptations’’), “Pipeline’’ is a drama about the challenges facing young Black men and the crisis engulfing one particular Black family.

Under the direction of Dawn M. Simmons, Alexandria Danielle King delivers a wrenching portrayal of Nya, a divorced public school teacher agonizing over the possibility that the life of her teenage son, Omari, will be irretrievably damaged by expulsion from his elite private school after he has a run-in with a white teacher. As Omari, Hubens “Bobby’’ Cius makes the youth’s inner conflict compelling.