“Pipeline,’’ a powerful production at Cambridge’s Central Square Theater that closed two weeks early due to the COVID-19 pandemic, is now available for streaming.
Written by Dominique Morisseau (“Skeleton Crew,’’ “Paradise Blue,’’ the book for the Broadway musical “Ain’t Too Proud: The Life and Times of the Temptations’’), “Pipeline’’ is a drama about the challenges facing young Black men and the crisis engulfing one particular Black family.
Under the direction of Dawn M. Simmons, Alexandria Danielle King delivers a wrenching portrayal of Nya, a divorced public school teacher agonizing over the possibility that the life of her teenage son, Omari, will be irretrievably damaged by expulsion from his elite private school after he has a run-in with a white teacher. As Omari, Hubens “Bobby’’ Cius makes the youth’s inner conflict compelling.
Advertisement
A coproduction of The Nora (previously known as the Nora Theatre Company) and the Berkshire County-based WAM Theatre, “Pipeline’’ was originally supposed to run through March 29 but closed on March 15 as concerns spread about the coronavirus outbreak.
However, it was captured in a multi-camera video recording, and that recording will be available for purchase on the video platform Vimeo until 11:59 p.m. on April 5, with pricing at a sliding scale that starts at $10. Go to www.centralsquaretheater.org for payment and instructions.
A portion of the proceeds will be shared with the cast and creative team of “Pipeline,’’ according to Central Square Theater.
Don Aucoin can be reached at donald.aucoin@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @GlobeAucoin.