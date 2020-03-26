2. The Dutch House Ann Patchett Harper

3. Writers & Lovers Lily King Grove Press

4. My Dark Vanessa Kate Elizabeth Russell Morrow

5. American Dirt Jeanine Cummins Flatiron Books

6. The Red Lotus Chris Bohjalian Doubleday

7. Where the Crawdads Sing Delia Owens Putnam

8. Such a Fun Age Kiley Reid Putnam

9. The Night Watchman Louise Erdrich Harper

10. Apeirogon Colum McCann Random House

HARDCOVER NONFICTION

1. The Splendid and the Vile: A Sage of Churchill, Family, and Defiance During the Blitz Erik Larson Crown

2. Untamed Glennon Doyle The Dial Press

3. Educated Tara Westover Random House

4. Recollections of My Nonexistence: A Memoir Rebecca Solnit Viking

5. Becoming Michelle Obama Crown

6. Dark Towers David Enrich Custom House

7. The Boy, the Mole, the Fox and the Horse Charlie Mackesy HarperOne

8. The Body: A Guide to Occupants Bill Bryson Doubleday

9. Nothing Fancy Alison Roman Clarkson Potter

10. Talking to Strangers: What We Should Know about the People We Don’t Know Malcolm Gladwell Little, Brown and Company

TRADE PAPERBACK FICTION

1. Little Fires Everywhere Celeste Ng Penguin

2. Normal People Sally Rooney Hogarth

3. The Overstory Richard Powers Norton

4. Wolf Hall Hilary Mantel Picador

5. A Gentleman in Moscow Amor Towles Penguin

6. The River Peter Heller Vintage

7. Red, White, and Royal Blue Casey McQuiston St. Martin’s Griffin

8. Girl, Woman, Other Bernardine Evaristo Grove Press/Black Cat

9. Before We Were Yours Lisa Wingate Ballantine

10. The Tattooist of Auschwitz Heather Morris Harper

TRADE PAPERBACK NONFICTION

1. Say Nothing: A True Story of Murder and Memory in Northern Ireland Patrick Radden Keefe Anchor

2. Sapiens Yuval Noah Harari Harper Perennial

3. Braiding Sweetgrass Robin Wall Kimmerer Milkweed Editions

4. Midnight in Chernobyl Adam Higginbotham S&S

5. Born a Crime Trevor Noah Spiegel & Grau

6. Bad Blood John Carreyrou Vintage

7. The Story of More Hope Jahren Vintage

8. Inheritance Dani Shapiro Anchor

9. Leadership: In Turbulent Times Doris Kearns Goodwin S&S

10. Later: My Life at the Edge of the World Paul Lisicky Graywolf Press

The New England Indie Bestseller List, as brought to you by IndieBound and NEIBA, for the week ended Sunday, March 22. Based on reporting from the independent booksellers of the New England Independent Booksellers Association and IndieBound. For an independent bookstore near you, visit IndieBound.org.