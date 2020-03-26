She wasn’t, of course, though it had been an awfully long while. Heinecke had just emerged from a year of isolation in a dome-shaped tent with five fellow NASA crew members, simulating the conditions of a human expedition to Mars. When they emerged, skinny and translucent, to TV cameras and family welcome-home banners streaming in the Hawaiian breeze, they’d been together for a year at close range — and with about 1,000 square feet, including a kitchen, bathroom, workspace, and individual sleeping quarters, that’s close.

On a bright summer day almost four years ago, Christiane Heinecke stood on a rubbly volcanic mountainside in Hawaii and marveled at the slight breeze through her hair. Lava rock crunched underfoot as she walked, slow and deliberate, high above the tree line, with the island’s lush jungles far below. “I can actually hear my steps — that’s so cool!” she said, gleeful, incredulous. It was as though Heinecke, a scientist in her 30s, was experiencing life on Earth for the very first time.

But that little moment with Heinecke, captured amid the ruckus by podcast producer Lynn Levy, brought the enormity of the crew’s interplanetary challenge right down to human scale. “It’s more intense,” said Heinecke, the mission’s chief scientific officer, her German-accented lilt sounding near tears. “I see many more details. I feel it everywhere — in this breeze, in the tiny rocks. I can grab them. I can feel them.”

What do we take for granted, right under our nose, that could feel so precious, so reassuringly constant? What, when everything goes away, do we miss? “The Habitat,” Levy’s binge-inducing 2018 podcast, is nominally about NASA’s isolation training program for aspiring interplanetary travelers. But really, it’s about something much bigger, something we’re all coming to know with deepening, fretful intimacy: What happens when the normal rhythms of everyday life are stripped away?

Granted, “The Habitat” podcast is an extreme — hopefully — to which the rest of us will never go. There’s no Netflix on Mars, no take-out sushi, no mind-clearing walks around the block (then again, there’s no kids to home-school, either). To make the simulation as authentic as possible, NASA limited the crew’s communication with family (and Levy) to a recorded message every few days — the time it would take for a transmission to travel from one planet to the other.

For the crew, further authenticity measures made finding refuge from one another extremely limited; only a couple of space suits, shared between them, were available for excursions to the planetary surface outside (hence Heinecke’s astonishment at the texture of unremarkable volcanic pebbles — for a year, she’d only felt them through thick boots and gloves, seen them through the mirrored dome of an oxygenated helmet).

“The Habitat” surely has “Big Brother”-ish appeal — a petri dish of personality types, doomed inevitably to clash (and just as inevitably to hook up, as Heinecke and Cyprien Verseux, the mission’s crew biologist, did within weeks).

But one of the compulsions of “The Habitat” is the near-impossibility of voyeuristic gawking; the story comes at you in pieces as one-way transmissions days apart. Levy would direct questions at the crew individually, and they would answer, mostly, individually (there are some telling tag-team transmissions, indicating factions emerging). Any sense of a group dynamic comes from multiple accounts, which often don’t match up. Levy has to infer, connect, and ultimately guess what the heck is really going on in there; Verseux and Heinecke’s coupling, long suspected, is only confirmed months after the crew emerges.

The effect is a story with few fireworks but long, low rumblings of discord. While some annoyances are right there on the surface — chief engineering officer Andrzej Stewart’s enthusiastic classic rock guitar strumming is topped, easily, by chief medical officer Sheyna Gifford’s didgeridoo — “The Habitat” mostly thrusts you into the role of emotional detective, hunting for clues as to the crew’s social cohesion (or lack thereof).

The isolation is both unimaginable and so very real — the little irritations piling into a mountain, like Stewart’s exuberant shouts of “tortilla!” as he whips up breakfast burritos every Sunday. But “The Habitat” ultimately transcends catty petri-dish drama — when the dome cracks open and normal life is suddenly exotic and unfamiliar. It crystallized for me in Heinecke’s appreciation of little stones, or crew commander Carmel Johnston’s reconnection with the world. “I wasn’t expecting clouds … and wind…” Johnston said, almost nonsensical, as the utterly unremarkable had become otherworldly.

Through deprivation, the crew came to find wonder in the smallest of things — things they barely noticed before. Their isolation was a lesson in gratitude, about all we take for granted. When this awful time ends and the absolute wonder of just being normal returns, what will we have learned?

