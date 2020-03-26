The Senate on Wednesday night passed a major economic relief bill to try and blunt the damage being done by the escalating coronavirus crisis. The legislation, which is expected to be approved by the House on Friday, includes direct cash payments — dubbed “recovery rebates” — to most Americans. The baseline check will be $1,200 per taxpayer, and adjusted from there based on your income, and another $500 for each dependent child.

The IRS will use your current tax form on file, which is probably 2018 for many people, but the 2019 submission for those of you who filed early. Those who have direct deposit information on file with the IRS will see the money sooner; those who do not will get checks mailed to them, so it could take weeks for the money to arrive.