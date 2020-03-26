Italy reported its biggest rise in coronavirus infections in the last five days, as the disease spread further in the northern Lombardy region, even after weeks of rigid lockdown rules.

The civil protection agency reported 6,153 new cases on Thursday, compared with 5,210 a day earlier.

Fatalities from the outbreak over the past 24 hours totaled 662, compared with 683 for the previous day, according to figures provided at the agency’s daily news conference on Thursday. Confirmed cases in the country now total 80,539.