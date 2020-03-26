U.S. and European equity futures retreated with most Asian shares Thursday as investors looked past stimulus packages to the mounting human impact of the coronavirus outbreak. Government bonds and the yen pushed higher.

Contracts on the S&P 500 slipped as the U.S. death toll topped 1,000 and Japanese shares closed almost 2% lower amid further efforts to contain the movement of people. Shares in Australia gained, bucking the trend. The Australian and New Zealand dollars declined. Meanwhile, the U.S. Senate passed the $2 trillion virus rescue plan, sending the bill to the House.

The House was scheduled to vote on the legislation Friday. President Donald Trump had urged Congress to act “without delay” and said he would sign the legislation immediately. In Europe, leaders are inching toward a fiscal package of their own.