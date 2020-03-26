U.S. and European equity futures retreated with most Asian shares Thursday as investors looked past stimulus packages to the mounting human impact of the coronavirus outbreak. Government bonds and the yen pushed higher.
Contracts on the S&P 500 slipped as the U.S. death toll topped 1,000 and Japanese shares closed almost 2% lower amid further efforts to contain the movement of people. Shares in Australia gained, bucking the trend. The Australian and New Zealand dollars declined. Meanwhile, the U.S. Senate passed the $2 trillion virus rescue plan, sending the bill to the House.
The House was scheduled to vote on the legislation Friday. President Donald Trump had urged Congress to act “without delay” and said he would sign the legislation immediately. In Europe, leaders are inching toward a fiscal package of their own.
Advertisement
“Investors need to remain vigilant about how the growth rate of new cases develops and how governments respond going forward,” said Oliver Blackbourn, a multi-asset portfolio manager at Janus Henderson Investors. “The support package should help to assuage the fears about the worst possible economic outcomes for individuals and companies.”
With the world’s cases now topping 451,000 and more than 20,000 deaths, traders are cognizant of the ongoing threat to the global economy. Still, Wednesday saw the first consecutive daily gains for global equities since Feb. 12.
“Liquidity wise, we should be fine, we just have to go through this as quickly as possible, containing it and of course repressing the population from moving,” Alicia Garcia Herrero, chief economist for Asia-Pacific at Natixis. “I hope the whole world can basically do that quickly. This is the key question: how quickly can we do this?”
Elsewhere, oil slid after three days of gains. Gold retreated.
These are the main moves in markets:
Stocks
- S&P 500 futures lost 1.2% as of 7:08 a.m. London time. The S&P 500 Index rose 1.2% on Wednesday.
- Japan's Topix index fell 1.8%.
- South Korea's Kospi index fell 1.1%.
- Hong Kong's Hang Seng Index fell 0.7%.
- The Shanghai Composite Index fell 0.6%.
- Australia's S&P/ASX 200 Index gained 2.3%.
- Euro Stoxx 50 futures lost 2.2%.
Currencies
- The yen rose 0.7% to 110.42 per dollar.
- The offshore yuan was at 7.1112 per dollar, up 0.2%.
- The euro bought $1.0915, rising 0.3%.
Bonds
- The yield on 10-year Treasuries fell six basis points to 0.80%.
- Australia's 10-year bond yield fell about five basis points to 0.93%.
Commodities
- West Texas Intermediate crude dropped 3.1% to $23.73 a barrel.
- Gold slipped 0.9% to $1,602 an ounce.
Advertisement