Buy a Northeast Value Pass — one of Vail Resort’s new Epic Pass offerings for 2020-21 — and ski at 16 resorts in New England, Ohio, and Michigan next year. Passholders get unlimited and unrestricted access to Wildcat, Attitash, Mount Sunapee, and Crotched Mountain; unlimited, restricted access to Okemo and Mount Snow; and 10 restricted days at Stowe (plus access to several other resorts in Pennsylvania). Or choose the new Northeast Midweek Pass for similar access Mondays through Fridays (including five restricted midweek days at Stowe). Epic Pass holders also get 20 percent off food and drinks, lodging, group ski and ride lessons, and rentals at Vail Resorts’ North American-owned-and-operated resorts, as part of the new Epic Mountain Rewards program. Buy your pass this spring and get 10 Buddy and six Ski with a Friend tickets. Passes on sale now: value pass $49-$599, midweek pass $339-$449. 970-754-0005, www.epicpass.com .

Gear up for your adventures

Advertisement

Here’s a cool service for when life gets back to normal: A library in northern Maine that lends gear so people can explore the great outdoors. The Millinocket Memorial Library in Penobscot County houses the Katahdin Gear Library, where visitors can borrow backpacks, bikes, boats, skis, and snowshoes for free, and gather information on local adventures. Check out an L.L. Bean backpack and go hike Mount Katahdin or explore Katahdin Woods and Waters National Monument, a new national park. Or borrow a mountain or fat bike, a boat (kayaks, canoes, and paddleboards available), Nordic skis for adults and kids, or snowshoes. Borrow gear for a week at a time, with some extensions possible and $1-per-day late fees. You must be 18 or older (or with someone 18 or older) and have a valid Millinocket Memorial Library card (sign up online), which is free to Mainers and $20 per year for nonresidents. Although the library is temporarily closed for health precautions, keep this service in mind for future adventures. 207-723-7020, www.millinocketmemoriallibrary.org.

Advertisement

Trek Dirt Series Mountain Bike Camps take place from Mammoth, Calif., to Whistler, British Columbia.

THERE

Boost your mountain bike skills

Gain new mountain biking skills from pro instructors, learn about bike maintenance, and make like-minded friends during the Trek Dirt Series Mountain Bike Camps, which take place from Mammoth, Calif., to Whistler, British Columbia. Mornings include three hours of on-bike progressive skill-development sessions and then afternoon rides that put those new skills to the test and build confidence. The camp includes a Saturday night social, a raffle, and sessions to learn about bike maintenance and setup. Participants can demo gear for free, including Trek bikes with Fox suspension and Maxxis tires, Five Ten shoes, Crankbrothers pedals, Race Face protection, and Smith helmets. Camps take place in Calgary, Alberta; Mammoth, Calif.; Fernie and Whistler, British Columbia; Park City, Utah; Crested Butte and Fruita, Colo.; Hood River, Ore.; Sedona, Ariz.; Angel Fire, N.M.; Bellingham, Wash.; and Waterloo, Wis. Rates per person: $170 (one-day camp) to $435 (two-day camp). 604-484-6238, www.dirtseries.com.

Four Seasons Hotel Silicon Valley at East Palo Alto has teamed up with Tonal, a home gym and personal trainer system, to offer travelers on-demand yoga, strength training, cardio, and other fitness classes in their hotel rooms. MPSINGH

Gym workouts in your hotel room

A Silicon Valley hotel now helps guests get their workouts in without having to visit the gym. Four Seasons Hotel Silicon Valley at East Palo Alto has teamed up with Tonal, a home gym and personal trainer system, to offer travelers on-demand yoga, strength training, cardio, and other fitness classes in their hotel rooms. Several rooms come with a Tonal unit (make sure you ask), a fitness system on the wall that comes with a screen and two metal arms. Attach handles or a bar to those arms, for instance, select a workout, and an on-screen instructor then guides you through each step of your workout. The unit can be used for hundreds of different moves and offers 200 pounds of resistance. The built-in artificial intelligence technology monitors the quality of each rep and adjusts the resistance, so you never overdo it. Hotel guests can also request a Peloton bike, Streamline treadmill, stretch ball, yoga mat, or weight bench. Tonal rooms start at $315. 650-566-1200, www.fourseasons.com/siliconvalley.

Advertisement

Cotopaxi’s colorful Allpa 35-liter Del Dia travel backpack can hold enough for a weekend away, and it’s helping save the planet.

EVERYWHERE

A bag for everyday adventures

Cotopaxi’s colorful Allpa 35-liter Del Dia travel backpack can hold enough for a weekend away, and it’s helping save the planet: Cotopaxi pieces together remnant fabric from other products to create each one-of-a-kind bag, part of its (Re)Purpose Collection. The carry-on-size pack fully unzips in the middle so you can open it like a suitcase and access the four main zippered compartments (one large, one medium, and two small). Or access those compartments through a side zipper, which comes in handy in tight quarters. A padded pocket on the back fits large laptops and includes a padded tablet sleeve. A big pocket on the top front — with a separate zippered mesh pocket — keeps travel documents, sunglasses, earphones, and other smaller items within easy reach, while small strips of webbing at the zipper ends help fend off pickpockets. The pack, which weighs about 3.5 pounds, has multiple grab handles, a removable hip belt, and an adjustable sternum strap. It also comes with a detached rain cover. $180. www.cotopaxi.com.

Advertisement

Kari Bodnarchuk can be reached at travelwriter@karib.us.