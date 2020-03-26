Deals: Boston-area restaurants are offering plenty of special packages for curbside pickup or delivery. Here’s a diverse sampling:

Takeout: If you’re looking to support restaurants by ordering takeout or delivery, visit the Massachusetts Restaurant Association’s www.carryoutma.com . This centralized resource, updated regularly, offers easy browsing and is a convenient way to help customers know what’s still open statewide.

Assistance: Hunger-prevention organization Project Bread ’s Child Nutrition Outreach Program, in partnership with the Massachusetts Department of Elementary and Secondary Education, is working to provide essential meals to kids statewide for pickup at sites including schools, churches, and libraries. If you need to find a meal site — and for more hunger resources — visit www.projectbread.org .

Boston’s Café Landwer (900 Beacon St. at Park Drive and 383 Chestnut Hill Ave. at Beacon Street) offers a five-person takeout package for $80, with falafel, hummus, schnitzel, chicken shawarma, three sides, and more.

Fast-casual bibimbap pop-up Perillas, most recently at Somerville’s Bow Market (1 Bow Market Way), launches a free, touchless Korean meal-kit delivery on select dates. A $45 package feeds four people, with rice, bulgogi beef, baked tofu, and more. The next available date is April 1; visit them at www.perillas.squares.site.

Another Bow Market hit, Jaju Pierogi, delivers Polish meal kits (two-dozen frozen pierogi in various flavors, smoked kielbasa, accompaniments like sauerkraut and sour cream) for $35 at set times; order online at www.jajupierogi.com.

In Dedham, Legacy Place’s Il Massimo (400 Legacy Place) is offering Italian family-style platters that feed 10 for curbside pickup or delivery, including soup, salad, pasta, entrées, and sauces by the quart.

And Brookline’s Blossom Bar (295 Washington St. at Harvard Street), known for seriously inventive mixed drinks, prepares DIY cocktail kits alongside its Chinese dishes for pickup and delivery. Choose one of their custom mixers (guava-mascarpone, avocado-coconut), garnishes, and even tricked-out ice cubes for swanky home refreshment. It’s almost as good as going to a bar.

