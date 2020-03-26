COLUMBUS, Ohio — Lawmakers are rushing to pass legislation to address the widespread impact of the coronavirus, including a change to medical marijuana regulations in Ohio.
As questions continue about what jobs are considered essential, the state said several trades are on that list, including building and construction tradespeople, plumbers, electricians, and exterminators, among several others.
Ohio medical marijuana patients and their caregivers can telephone orders to dispensaries during the outbreak under revised Board of Pharmacy rules. Orders must be placed during dispensaries’ normal hours, and patients must go there to pick up products.