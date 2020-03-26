Two Allston men were arrested Wednesday night on charges of robbing two stores at knifepoint on Commonwealth Avenue in Brighton earlier this week, police said.

Around 9:50 p.m., officers pulled over a car at Western Avenue and Leo Birmingham Parkway after it made an illegal U-turn by 103 North Beacon in Allston, Boston police said in a statement. Officers learned from an RMV query that the car’s registration had expired and the owner’s license had been suspended.

The car matched the description of one used during two armed robberies that occurred Monday and Tuesday in Brighton, police said. As officers spoke with the driver, Jose Rodriguez-Melgar, 27, they observed that the man in the passenger seat, later identified as Cristin Lopez, 25, was wearing clothes “consistent with that of the suspect from both armed robberies.”