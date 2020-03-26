Two Allston men were arrested Wednesday night on charges of robbing two stores at knifepoint on Commonwealth Avenue in Brighton earlier this week, police said.
Around 9:50 p.m., officers pulled over a car at Western Avenue and Leo Birmingham Parkway after it made an illegal U-turn by 103 North Beacon in Allston, Boston police said in a statement. Officers learned from an RMV query that the car’s registration had expired and the owner’s license had been suspended.
The car matched the description of one used during two armed robberies that occurred Monday and Tuesday in Brighton, police said. As officers spoke with the driver, Jose Rodriguez-Melgar, 27, they observed that the man in the passenger seat, later identified as Cristin Lopez, 25, was wearing clothes “consistent with that of the suspect from both armed robberies.”
Officers searched the vehicle and found two knives and additional undisclosed evidence inside the car, police said. Both suspects were then placed in custody.
The first robbery occurred at Lee’s Market Monday night, police said. Officers responded to a report of an armed robbery and were told by witnesses that two men entered the store wearing dark hoodies and were holding knives. The suspects allegedly ordered an employee to open the register, and they fled the store with an undisclosed amount of money.
The second robbery occurred at Wine Basket and Spirit Tuesday night, police said. Officers responded to a report of an armed robbery and were told by the victim that two men, one wearing a mask, demanded money. The masked suspect went behind the counter while pointing a knife, police said. Both suspects fled the store with an undisclosed amount of money.
Rodriguez-Melgar and Lopez are facing charges of assault with a dangerous weapon, two counts of armed and masked robbery, police said. Rodriguez-Melgar is facing an additional charge of operating after revocation/suspension. Both men will be arraigned in Brighton District Court.
Matt Berg can be reached at matthew.berg@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @mattberg33.