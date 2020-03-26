“As a result of the coronavirus pandemic, effective March 28, 2020, Concord Coach Lines will suspend all operations until further notice,” the statement said. “We will continue to run our current schedule through the day on Friday, March 27th, 2020.”

The service suspension was announced in a statement posted to the coach line’s website .

Concord Coach Lines is suspending its bus service Saturday, following reports that a person stricken with the coronavirus took trips earlier this month on the line from New Hampshire to Boston.

Concord Coach said it decided to suspend operations with the health and safety of staff, passengers, and the communities it serves in mind.

“This is a difficult time for all of us, but we look forward to providing you with reliable and convenient connections for work and recreation when the threat posed by the coronavirus has passed," the statement said. “Please sign up for travel alert emails here and/or monitor our website for updates as we have them.”

The statement concluded with a message to “stay safe.”

In a prior statement Tuesday, the New Hampshire Department of Health and Human Services said an infected person ― whose name, age and gender were withheld ― boarded a Concord Coach Lines bus early on March 11 that traveled from Concord to Boston. The patient rode the bus line again on March 13, 14, and 16, going to and from Boston.

The purpose of the person’s trips wasn’t disclosed.

The specific buses the person rode were the 3:15 a.m. from Concord, N.H. – Boston Express Londonderry – South Station – Boston Logan Airport on March 11; the 5:40 p.m. bus from Boston Logan Airport – South Station – Concord, N.H. – Tilton – Plymouth – Lincoln – Littleton on March 13; the 5 a.m. bus from Concord, N.H. – Boston Express Londonderry – Boston Express Salem – South Station – Logan Airport on March 14; and the 1:40 p.m. bus from Logan Airport – South Station – Concord, N.H. on March 16.

"Any individuals who rode on one of the Concord Coach Line buses above may have been potentially exposed to the novel coronavirus and should stay at home and monitor their health for fever or respiratory illness,” New Hampshire officials said. “Any person who was on those buses and has developed symptoms should stay away from other people, and immediately contact their healthcare provider.”

