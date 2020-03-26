Beth Israel Lahey Health has not disclosed the number of employee infections at its hospitals, which include Beth Israel Deaconess Medical Center in Boston.

At Massachusetts General Hospital, 41 members of the staff have tested positive for COVID-19, as have 45 employees at Brigham and Women’s Hospital. At Tufts Medical Center, 31 workers have the virus, and at Boston Medical Center, 15 have tested positive.

Hospitals in Greater Boston are seeing a disturbing rise in the number of infected workers, from just a handful last week to more than 100 now, and officials believe much of this may be due to community spread, as opposed to contact with infected patients.

Some other major hospitals also have not been reporting statistics on infected workers. Baystate Medical Center in Springfield, for instance, has consistently declined the Globe’s request for this information, including any data about how many patients are admitted with confirmed cases or cases under investigation.

The numbers of infected health care workers is expected to rise as the coronavirus pandemic grows in Boston and across the United States. Health care workers face increased risks because their jobs require them to be near sick people.

Officials at Mass General, the Brigham, and Tufts all said the workers infected at their hospitals did not work together in one area. In fact, some of them do not work directly with patients.

“There was definitely no clustering,” Tufts spokeswoman Rhonda Mann said. “This was across the hospital, and across job sites, and not just clinical people but people who worked in other parts of the hospital as well.”

Indeed, Tufts has five times the number of infected workers as it does patients admitted for coronavirus.

Similarly, Brigham spokeswoman Erin McDonough said worker infections are “quite spread out.”

“We haven’t seen any kind of pockets,” she said.

When they’re working with patients who may have coronavirus, hospital workers wear gowns, gloves, masks, and eye or face shields to protect themselves. This protective equipment is in short supply, with many hospitals requiring doctors and nurses to reuse masks that they would normally discard after one use.

As long as health care workers are wearing protective gear, and remove the gear correctly, they should be safe from infection from patients, said Dr. David C. Hooper, chief of infection control at Mass General.

“I think the risk in the hospital is probably overall a good deal less than in the community — at least before we started doing the social distancing,” he said.

State officials do not track the number of health care workers who contract COVID-19. Overall, Massachusetts has tested 19,794 people, and 1,838 have tested positive for the disease. Fifteen people in the state have died from the novel virus.

Dr. Aparna Raj Parikh, a medical oncologist at Mass. General, said in a Facebook post Wednesday that she was among those at MGH who have contracted the virus.

Two and a half weeks ago, she wrote, “things were incredibly different. We weren’t socially distancing at work. I didn’t qualify for testing when I called day 1 of really mild symptoms. I was told I was ok to stay at work, so as we do, we work. I had no known exposures (ie biogen contact where the bulk of the original Boston area known cases were linked). I exposed a large number of my dear colleagues/friends and staff. I exposed some of the most vulnerable of patients through two days of clinic.”

She said she taught fellows, met with researchers, and did a number of other daily tasks outside of work.

“I went to the gym,” she wrote. “I dropped off the kids one day at school. I exposed our nanny. I exposed some others that were in and out of the house. I exposed my parents who were with us ... I exposed friends. I exposed my husband and my kids. Symptoms became a bit worse and few days later, they said test. Overall I was showered with love and incredible support but of course there were people who were scared regarding their own exposures to me as it trickled down the MGH grapevine.”

The fallout, she said, has been wrenching.

“It’s been two weeks and I am on the other side of immense guilt,” Pakrih wrote. “Tears have been cathartic. As a provider, colleague, friend and family member, I waited with enormous anxiety praying people stayed well and symptomatic tested contacts remained negative. Many colleagues and dear friends were furloughed and also isolated from their families. Our oath is to first do no harm and couldn’t stop replaying those few days and unintentional harm caused.”

She added that she’s almost ready to come out of quarantine.

“I am almost ready (hopefully) to end my home isolation, hug my kids and absolutely thrilled to donate blood for convalescent Antibody testing which will really help us understand population level exposure and immunity and even treat patients," she wrote.

Pakrih also urged the public to follow directives from health officials.

“We are all in this together,” she wrote. “Stay home. Protect each other. Protect your loved ones. Protect the most vulnerable. Be kind. Check in on people. A dear friend told me, resilience isn’t flying through without tears. You don’t need resilience to get through the easy stuff. Resilience is being knocked down by something, struggling through the mud, and standing up again, even if limping and on one leg, but standing up to fight another day. Do your part as we sure are standing up and doing ours!”

