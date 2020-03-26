Father Bill’s & MainSpring, an emergency shelter and housing provider based in Brockton , is asking for public support in order to continue to provide essential services to vulnerable individuals and families amid the growing coronavirus crisis.
The nonprofit agency, which annually serves up to 6,000 people in southeastern Massachusetts , is expecting a shortfall of about $125,000 per month, as the crisis grows, officials said in a statement Wednesday.
“We can’t press pause on homelessness during this crisis,” John Yazwinski, the president and CEO of the agency. "We must pull together as a community to provide our critical services of food and shelter, and we simply can’t do it without help from our supporters.”
The organization is seeking cash donations, which will allow them to purchase meals for guests as well as hand-washing stations and cleaning supplies. The donations will also help compensate staff at shelters in Brockton and Quincy who are working during this crisis.
In addition to cash donations, Father Bill’s is in need of bagged lunches and prepared meals as well as disinfectant and cleaning supplies such as gloves, masks, hand soap, or Clorox wipes.
To donate bagged lunches and prepared meals, contact the Quincy location at 617-770-3314 or the Brockton location at 508-587-5441. To donate disinfectant and cleaning supplies, email info@helpfbms.org.
