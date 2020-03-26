To enforce this, the National Guard will be at bus stops and train stations, and the State Police will flag down cars with New York plates as they enter the state, Raimondo said. “It’s radical but necessary to confront the dangers we are seeing in the New York metro area,” she said.

Raimondo said she will mandate that anyone who has traveled by any means to Rhode Island from New York must quarantine for 14 days upon arrival. She noted about half of the coronavirus cases in the country are in the New York metro area, and it’s easy to get Rhode Island.

PROVIDENCE -- Governor Gina M. Raimondo on Thursday said Rhode Island has 33 new cases of coronavirus, bringing the latest daily total to 165 and marking the state’s largest single-day increase.

Colonel James Manni, superintendent of the State Police, said trooper will stop passenger vehicles with New York plates but not commercial vehicles or tractor trailer trucks that might be carrying food or medicine.

The measure is not meant to stop interstate commerce, Manni said. Officers will ask drivers where they are going and if they are passing through the state, officers will send them on their way, he said.

Raimondo said Rhode Island needs to ramp up its coronavirus testing quickly. She said she wants to see 1,000 tests per day by this time next week, but now there’s less than 500 tests per day taking place. She noted that in South Korea, people were tested quickly and put in isolation.

Theh state is trying to set up its own supply chain of supplies for testing, plus masks and other personal protective equipment, but it’s a “Hurcelean task," she said.

Dr. Nicole Alexander-Scott, director of the state Department of Health, said state officials know that the the number of positive tests that they’re reporting does not reflect all the cases in the state. With limited supplies and equipment, the state is prioritizing tests for those who are hospitalized, in nursing homes, and healthcare workers, she said.

So those who have symptoms and unable to get tested should follow quarantining procedures and stay home to keep the virus from spreading, she said.

Alexander-Scott said 23 patients with coronavirus are now hospitalized in Rhode Island. Nine of them are in intensive care units and six of those nine are intubated, she said.

Raimondo said, “It’s a pandemic like we have never faced before,” but she said, “We are not seeing a surge like some other states,” and “we want to stay a step ahead of it.”

She noted that earlier Thursday, state legislative leaders on the Disaster Emergency Funding Board agreed to her request to borrow up to $300 million to maintain cash flow as the coronavirus pandemic chokes off sources of state revenue.

Alexander-Scott said people should not be dining at restaurants and staff there offering take-out should stay six feet apart and not have groups of 10 or more.





Raimondo said that starting Friday any business will be able to get free tech support via teleconference or over the phone. Many small businesses would like to set up booking system and help people work from home. Call (401) 521-HELP.

Edward Fitzpatrick can be reached at edward.fitzpatrick@globe.com