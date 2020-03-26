A man was arrested on charges of beating and robbing a man Wednesday afternoon in Dorchester after a police officer witnessed the attack and helped apprehend him as he tried to flee the scene on a mountain bike, Boston police said.

A Boston police sergeant detective was stopped at a traffic light at the intersection of Dorchester Avenue and Hancock Street around 2:15 p.m. when the officer saw Keon Baker, 28, of Boston, punch a man in the face with his fist and demand money, police said.

“The victim was lying in the street with his hands up in a defensive position when the suspect removed United States Currency from the victim’s pocket,” police said in a statement.