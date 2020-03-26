A man was arrested on charges of beating and robbing a man Wednesday afternoon in Dorchester after a police officer witnessed the attack and helped apprehend him as he tried to flee the scene on a mountain bike, Boston police said.
A Boston police sergeant detective was stopped at a traffic light at the intersection of Dorchester Avenue and Hancock Street around 2:15 p.m. when the officer saw Keon Baker, 28, of Boston, punch a man in the face with his fist and demand money, police said.
“The victim was lying in the street with his hands up in a defensive position when the suspect removed United States Currency from the victim’s pocket,” police said in a statement.
The officer immediately tried to stop Baker, who had fled the scene on a black mountain bike, police said. Additional officers helped pursue Baker, who was eventually stopped at Adams Street and Park Street in Dorchester, police said.
The victim, a 50-year-old man from Boston, had a laceration on his forehead but refused to be treated at the scene, police said.
Baker was arrested and charged with unarmed robbery and assault and battery. Police discovered that he was also wanted on two straight warrants from South Boston Municipal Court for unlawful possession of a firearm, possession of Class B drugs, and assault and battery of a family member (209A).
He is scheduled to be arraigned at Dorchester Municipal Court.
