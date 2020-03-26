A 46-year-old man was arrested for allegedly murdering a woman in Mashpee Thursday, the Cape and Islands district attorney’s office said.

The woman’s body was found by police on Center Street at 11:40 a.m., the Cape and Islands district attorney’s office said in a press release. Her body exhibited obvious signs of blunt force trauma.

The man, who was not identified, was placed under arrest and charged with murder, prosecutors said. He is currently being hospitalized due to injuries he sustained.