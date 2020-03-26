A man was found in the Boston Common with a stab wound on his neck and another man was arrested after a fight broke out near the State House Wednesday, Boston police said.
Officers responded to a report of a man with a knife in the area of Ashburton Place and Bowdoin Street at 6:24 p.m. Wednesday, said Sergeant Detective John Boyle, a police spokesman.
The suspect, Dion Woodward, 30, of Boston, had been stopped by State Police Troopers by the time Boston police arrived at the scene, police said. Officers were informed by the troopers that a witness had seen two men fighting near the State House, police said.
The witness allegedly saw Woodward slash the other man’s neck with a knife during the fight, police said.
The victim, a 31-year-old man from Boston, fled toward toward Beacon Street while officers spoke with Woodward, police said. Officers found the victim with a laceration on his neck in the Common.
The victim was taken to a local hospital and treated for a non-life threatening injury.
Woodward was arrested and charged with assault and battery by means of a dangerous weapon (knife). He is scheduled to be arraigned at Boston Municipal Court Thursday.
