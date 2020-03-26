A man was found in the Boston Common with a stab wound on his neck and another man was arrested after a fight broke out near the State House Wednesday, Boston police said.

Officers responded to a report of a man with a knife in the area of Ashburton Place and Bowdoin Street at 6:24 p.m. Wednesday, said Sergeant Detective John Boyle, a police spokesman.

The suspect, Dion Woodward, 30, of Boston, had been stopped by State Police Troopers by the time Boston police arrived at the scene, police said. Officers were informed by the troopers that a witness had seen two men fighting near the State House, police said.