As Walsh previously announced , cars also will not be ticketed or towed for street sweeping.

Now, those with a residential parking sticker can use meter spots for free — and for unlimited time — within their neighborhoods; medical professionals can access free or reduced-rate spots in certain garages; and restaurants can request temporary pick-up zones in front of their buildings, which would allow 5-minute parking for takeout and delivery orders.

Mayor Martin J. Walsh on Thursday announced that Boston is relaxing certain parking rules as the city grapples with the coronavirus pandemic.

See the full statement from Walsh’s office below.

Advertisement

***

To address the transportation needs of residents, health care providers and businesses during the ongoing COVID-19 public health emergency, Mayor Martin J. Walsh and the Boston Transportation Department (BTD) today announced updated enforcement regulations and transportation services.

"During this challenging time, we're doing all we can to keep our residents healthy and safe," said Mayor Walsh. "We understand transportation is a need and concern for residents and medical professionals, and these updated policies will help everyone during this ongoing public health crisis."

The following updates to parking enforcement policies are in effect until further notice in the City of Boston:

Resident Parking

Residents with a valid resident permit sticker will be allowed to park in a metered or two-hour parking space, without having to adhere to the time limit or pay a meter fee, within their specific neighborhood.

For cars without the relevant resident permit parking sticker, standard time limit and meter requirements remain in place.

Street Cleaning

BTD has not been ticketing and towing for street cleaning, given challenges to finding alternative places to park in neighborhoods.

Inspection Stickers and Registration

BTD will not ticket for expired inspection stickers or registrations, given potential challenges for people to renew inspections and registrations at this time.

Advertisement

Parking Garages

To support the medical community, BTD has identified facilities offering free, reduced rate or reserved parking for medical professionals. To receive discounted parking, medical staff will need to present a hospital ID. To see the list of participating facilities, please visit: https://www.boston.gov/news/discounted-garages-available-hospital-staff-boston

BlueBikes

The City of Boston and its municipal partners of Brookline, Cambridge, Everett, and Somerville are offering all hospital staff a free 30-day pass for our public bike share, Bluebikes. To learn more about how to sign up for the program, visit boston.gov.

Pick Up/Drop Off Zones for Small Businesses

To help small businesses that have been impacted by COVID-19, BTD is creating temporary pick up zones in front of restaurants that have transitioned to takeout and delivery only. Takeout food pickup zones restrict parking to five minutes to increase convenience for the quick pickup and delivery of takeout food from restaurants, and provide adequate room for social distancing of six feet or more. Restaurants that would like to request a temporary pick up zone can do so on boston.gov. Requests will be evaluated on a case by case basis.

With the exception of those changes noted above, BTD will continue to enforce parking violations, with a focus on public safety violations, such as blocking a hydrant, sidewalk or handicap ramp.

Additional resources and information about COVID-19 are available on boston.gov/coronavirus. Resources available on boston.gov and through City departments, including support for small businesses; free meals for Boston students; free toiletries for Boston students; emergency childcare centers -- including 27 centers in Boston -- support for older residents; information on homeless shelters; transportation options for healthcare workers; resources for those in recovery or those who have a substance use disorder; and mental health resources.

Advertisement

For additional questions or programs, please visit boston.gov/coronavirus or call 3-1-1, Boston’s 24-hour constituent hotline. Text BOSCOVID to 99411 to receive text alerts on a regular basis, available in six languages.

Jaclyn Reiss can be reached at jaclyn.reiss@globe.com. Follow her on Twitter: @JaclynReiss