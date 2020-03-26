In a letter to students, Boston University Medical School Dean Karen Antman said all four of the state’s medical schools had received a request from the Massachusetts health officials to graduate students in early April, so that they can apply for expedited licenses and help relieve the crush at hospitals.

Medical schools in Massachusetts are preparing to graduate their fourth-year students early in an effort to expand the number of doctors available to work in the state’s hospitals.

But Antman wrote in her message an April graduation would, “more rapidly expand the capacity of the medical workforce in the Commonwealth in response to the critical needs of our citizens during this pandemic.”

Antman said all four medical schools agreed to an April graduation.

The Massachusetts Department of Health and Human Services has also working to make licensing of doctors faster, she said.









