A skateboarder was rushed to Brigham and Women’s HospitalWednesday evening with serious injuries after being struck by a car in Jamaica Plain, according to the Massachusetts State Police.
The collision happened at 7:17 p.m. near 170 Arborway, State Police spokesman David Procopio said in a statement. The skateboarder—a man in his 20s—was riding in the dark at the time of the crash.
The road was closed for the investigation and traffic is being redirected to the inner roads of the Arborway to cause minimal delays, Procopio said.