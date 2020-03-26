A skateboarder was rushed to Brigham and Women’s HospitalWednesday evening with serious injuries after being struck by a car in Jamaica Plain, according to the Massachusetts State Police.

The collision happened at 7:17 p.m. near 170 Arborway, State Police spokesman David Procopio said in a statement. The skateboarder—a man in his 20s—was riding in the dark at the time of the crash.