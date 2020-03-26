The ethics committee determined that Tran not only violated Senate rules but also likely violated state campaign finance and conflict of interest laws, according to the report.

In a 15-page report, the Senate Committee on Ethics also found that Tran’s campaign manager threatened at least one Senate staffer with being fired if the employee didn’t work on the Fitchburg Republican’s 2020 re-election campaign.

Senator Dean A. Tran assigned his taxpayer-funded staff campaign tasks, asked them to help with fundraising work for his campaign, and had his public and political work so intertwined, one staffer said he was confused about where one stopped and the other began, according to an internal Senate investigation made public Thursday.

Beyond recommending that Tran, an assistant minority whip, be stripped of his leadership post within the Republican’s Senate caucus, the committee also took the extraordinary step of recommending that Tran’s personal office be segregated from his staff, with contact limited to writing through Senate e-mail for the rest of the legislative session.

In a statement , Senate President Karen E. Spilka said the Senate adopted the committee’s recommendations Thursday “by a unanimous and bipartisan action.”

“Because of the careful and deliberate work of the Ethics Committee, there is overwhelming evidence of violations of the rules of the Senate on the part of Senator Tran,” Spilka said.

In interviews with the Senate’s counsel and the committee, Tran insisted that none of his staff had worked on his campaign during regular business hours, and denied any knowledge that staffers did fundraising work. The committee said he also deflected blame on his staff.

A call to Tran was not immediately returned Thursday afternoon.

But the committee said it found repeated evidence the two mixed, including with Tran personally involved.

A Senate employee reported being asked by a senior staffer to print 50 copies of Tran’s campaign fundraising form, and deliver them to a fast food restaurant back in his in the district. That same senior staffer also delivered boxes of fundraising materials to Tran’s public office, where at least one Senate employee stuffed them into envelopes, according to the report.

Another Senate employee delivered envelopes containing fundraising materials to people and may have helped donors fill out forms at fundraisers, and Tran’s Senate employees also helped organize fundraisers, the committee found.

The committee said that Tran “was aware of his staff’s campaign work on state time – and likely insisted on it.”

“Senator Tran’s staff was reportedly so engaged with campaign activities that there was confusion over who actually worked in the office,” the report states. “One staffer did not know that the three aides hired during the summer of 2018 were Senate employees, despite the fact that they had been hired to work with the staffer directly.”

