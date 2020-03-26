The decision came after the Massachusetts legislature passed a bill Monday which allows municipalities to delay elections and expand absentee ballot restrictions amid the coronavirus pandemic.

The ballots will stay the same and any absentee ballots already sent out will still be valid, town officials said in a statement. The new voter registration deadline is now May 6.

The Tewksbury Board of Selectmen voted to reschedule the annual Town Election from April 4 to May 16, officials announced Wednesday.

The new law enables voters to get an absentee ballot if they are taking COVID-19 related precautions or if they are sick.

These precautions include being confined to your home because you could transmit infection, being vulnerable to illness, or avoiding the polling place to keep from getting infected.

The law also allows early voting by mail for any election held on or before June 30. Early voting by mail does not require the voter to provide an excuse.

Absentee ballots for the upcoming elections are available, the statement said. Applications for the absentee ballots can be downloaded and printed but voters can also request one by writing a letter to the clerk’s office at 1009 Main Street, Tewksbury, MA 01876.

Applications can be emailed to townclerk@tewksbury-ma.gov or faxed to 978-851-8610. According to the statement, all mail-in ballots must be returned to the town clerk’s office by the time the polls close on May 16.