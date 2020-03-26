Happy Thursday and welcome to Rhode Map, your daily guide to everything happening in the Ocean State. I’m Dan McGowan and here’s a depressing reminder that today is supposed to be MLB opening day. Follow me on Twitter @DanMcGowan or send tips to Dan.McGowan@globe.com .

If you have friends or relatives who would like their own free copy of this daily briefing about Rhode Island, tell them they can sign up here .

Rhode Island was up to 132 confirmed cases of the coronavirus as of Wednesday, with 15 people in the hospital. There were approximately 3,000 people in self-quarantine, 181 tests pending, and 1,339 negative tests. Thankfully, no one has died.

Advertisement

A lot of Rhode Map readers have asked the same question that reporters have been asking the state Department of Health for a while now: Which communities have confirmed cases of the disease?

Last night, we got the answer.

It’s important to note that these numbers do not mean that a community with zero cases is any safer than Providence, which, to no one’s surprise, has the most cases. So there’s no need for all of you East Side readers to pack your bags and move to Little Compton today.

No confirmed cases

Charlestown, East Greenwich, Exeter, Glocester, Hopkinton, Little Compton, New Shoreham, Richmond, Tiverton, West Greenwich, and West Warwick.

Fewer than five

Barrington, Bristol, Burrillville, Central Falls, Coventry, Cumberland, Foster, Jamestown, Johnston, Lincoln, Narragansett, Newport, North Kingstown, North Providence, North Smithfield, Portsmouth, Scituate, Smithfield, Warren, Westerly, and Woonsocket.

Five or more

Cranston (11), East Providence (8), Middletown (5), Pawtucket (5), Providence (42), South Kingstown (7), and Warwick (7).Interestingly, the number of men and women who have contracted the virus is split evenly at 66.

And here’s a helpful breakdown of the ages of infected people:

Advertisement

0-19: 6

20-29: 22

30-39: 24

40-49: 24

50-59: 28

60-69: 15

70-79: 11

80-89: 0

90 and older: 2

NEED TO KNOW

Rhode Map wants to hear from you. If you've got a scoop or a link to an interesting news story in Rhode Island, e-mail us at RInews@globe.com.

WHAT'S ON TAP TODAY

Each day, Rhode Map offers a cheat sheet breaking down what's happening in Rhode Island. Have an idea? E-mail us at RInews@globe.com.

HELP I : For tomorrow’s Rhode Map, I want to recognize the local heroes who are helping us get through the coronavirus crisis. If you have suggestions, send an e-mail to sentence or two on what they’re doing to help. : For tomorrow’s Rhode Map, I want to recognize the local heroes who are helping us get through the coronavirus crisis. If you have suggestions, send an e-mail to dan.mcgowan@globe.com with the person’s name and aon what they’re doing to help.

HELP II : If you want to recognize someone with an upcoming birthday in tomorrow’s Rhode Map, : If you want to recognize someone with an upcoming birthday in tomorrow’s Rhode Map, send me an e-mail with their name and age.

Governor Gina Raimondo’s daily press conference is at 2:30 p.m.

The state’s Disaster Emergency Funding Board meets this morning to discuss borrowing up to $300 million to keep the government running.

This sounds fun: The always creative West Broadway Neighborhood Association is hosting a stay-at-home singalong on Facebook Live tonight.

Enjoying Rhode Map? Do us a favor and encourage your friends to sign up here

Thanks for reading. Send comments and suggestions to dan.mcgowan@globe.com, or follow me on Twitter @DanMcGowan. See you this afternoon.

Please tell your friends about Rhode Map! They can sign up here. The Globe has other e-mail newsletters on topics ranging from breaking news alerts to sports, politics, business, and entertainment — check them out.

Dan McGowan can be reached at dan.mcgowan@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter at @danmcgowan.