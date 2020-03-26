If you have friends or relatives who would like their own free copy of this daily briefing about Rhode Island, tell them they can sign up here.
LEADING OFF
Happy Thursday and welcome to Rhode Map, your daily guide to everything happening in the Ocean State. I’m Dan McGowan and here’s a depressing reminder that today is supposed to be MLB opening day. Follow me on Twitter @DanMcGowan or send tips to Dan.McGowan@globe.com.
Rhode Island was up to 132 confirmed cases of the coronavirus as of Wednesday, with 15 people in the hospital. There were approximately 3,000 people in self-quarantine, 181 tests pending, and 1,339 negative tests. Thankfully, no one has died.
Advertisement
A lot of Rhode Map readers have asked the same question that reporters have been asking the state Department of Health for a while now: Which communities have confirmed cases of the disease?
Last night, we got the answer.
It’s important to note that these numbers do not mean that a community with zero cases is any safer than Providence, which, to no one’s surprise, has the most cases. So there’s no need for all of you East Side readers to pack your bags and move to Little Compton today.
No confirmed cases
Charlestown, East Greenwich, Exeter, Glocester, Hopkinton, Little Compton, New Shoreham, Richmond, Tiverton, West Greenwich, and West Warwick.
Fewer than five
Barrington, Bristol, Burrillville, Central Falls, Coventry, Cumberland, Foster, Jamestown, Johnston, Lincoln, Narragansett, Newport, North Kingstown, North Providence, North Smithfield, Portsmouth, Scituate, Smithfield, Warren, Westerly, and Woonsocket.
Five or more
Cranston (11), East Providence (8), Middletown (5), Pawtucket (5), Providence (42), South Kingstown (7), and Warwick (7).Interestingly, the number of men and women who have contracted the virus is split evenly at 66.
And here’s a helpful breakdown of the ages of infected people:
Advertisement
0-19: 6
20-29: 22
30-39: 24
40-49: 24
50-59: 28
60-69: 15
70-79: 11
80-89: 0
90 and older: 2
NEED TO KNOW
Rhode Map wants to hear from you. If you've got a scoop or a link to an interesting news story in Rhode Island, e-mail us at RInews@globe.com.
- I love this story. Ed Fitzpatrick takes a look at the profound impact that the coronavirus has had on three iconic institutions in Rhode Island.
- Beginning at 5 p.m., state officials will limit the number of shoppers that can be inside grocery and big-box retail stores at any one time.
- A PawSox broadcaster appears to have all the symptoms of the coronavirus, but he hasn’t been able to get tested for the disease.
- Speaking of the PawSox, there’s a new group that is advocating for minor league baseball players to be paid above the poverty line.
- Grocery stores have been a lifeline during the pandemic, but let’s not forget that it’s an anxious time for the employees.
WHAT'S ON TAP TODAY
Each day, Rhode Map offers a cheat sheet breaking down what's happening in Rhode Island. Have an idea? E-mail us at RInews@globe.com.
- HELP I: For tomorrow’s Rhode Map, I want to recognize the local heroes who are helping us get through the coronavirus crisis. If you have suggestions, send an e-mail to dan.mcgowan@globe.com with the person’s name and a sentence or two on what they’re doing to help.
- HELP II: If you want to recognize someone with an upcoming birthday in tomorrow’s Rhode Map, send me an e-mail with their name and age.
- Governor Gina Raimondo’s daily press conference is at 2:30 p.m.
- The state’s Disaster Emergency Funding Board meets this morning to discuss borrowing up to $300 million to keep the government running.
- This sounds fun: The always creative West Broadway Neighborhood Association is hosting a stay-at-home singalong on Facebook Live tonight.
- Enjoying Rhode Map? Do us a favor and encourage your friends to sign up here.
Thanks for reading. Send comments and suggestions to dan.mcgowan@globe.com, or follow me on Twitter @DanMcGowan. See you this afternoon.
Please tell your friends about Rhode Map! They can sign up here. The Globe has other e-mail newsletters on topics ranging from breaking news alerts to sports, politics, business, and entertainment — check them out.
Dan McGowan can be reached at dan.mcgowan@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter at @danmcgowan.